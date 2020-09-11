Irene H. Matjasko, 97, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born May 21, 1923, in Columbus, Pa., to the late Virgil and Sadie (Nimmo) Lewis. Irene was a court stenographer and member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township. She graduated in 1941 from Columbus High School and Grace Martin Business School, Pittsburgh. Irene was an avid golfer and enjoyed knitting and traveling. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Matjasko; and siblings, Robert, Walter, Verne and Howard Lewis, Ruth Lewis, Emma Cooper and Helen Henry. All services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
