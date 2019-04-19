|
Irene Louise Johnson passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019, in Horsham, Pa. She worked for Prudential in Willow Grove, Pa., where she retired after 35 years. Born and raised in the Brackenridge, Natrona Heights area, she was a 1967 graduate of Har Brack High School and was one of the first African American women to become a cheerleader at that school. She loved to travel, enjoyed reading and having lunch with her "Pru" friends. Irene was also very giving to charities, such as the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Firefighters Association and the community library. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Carl Connally. Surviving are sisters, Darcel, Valda, Roberta, ValJean and Anita, and brother, Gregory; nephews, Robert and Jonathan White; niece, Michelle Connally; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace My Sister.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019