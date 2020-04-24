Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
1519 Renton Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-793-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Farina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Farina


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Farina Obituary
Irene Mae Farina, 93, of O'Hara Township, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Canterbury Place. She was born June 18, 1926, the daughter of John and Susan (Devore) Onifer. She was a member of St. Edwards Church. Surviving are her daughter, Andrea (Gary) Glacken, of Sarver; son, Perry (Beverly) Farina, of Blawnox; and four grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guido; and three sisters and three brothers. Due to the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., Plum Borough.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -