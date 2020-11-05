1/
Irene M. Hadel
1925 - 2020
Irene Margaret (Zeigler) Hadel, 95, of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in her residence. A daughter of the late Joseph Zeigler and Mary (Sziladi) Zeigler, she was born Aug. 19, 1925, in Leechburg. Irene was a homemaker and member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. She enjoyed playing bingo, preparing Hungarian foods and being with her family and friends. Survivors include a son, Jerome J. Hadel (Elaine), of Leechburg; a daughter, Christine L. Gorelli, of Leechburg; four grandchildren, Jennifer Simon (Matt), Michele Thomas (John), Christi Murphy (Mark) and Brandon Gorelli; six great-grandchildren, Donovan and Penn Murphy, Zachary and Tanner Thomas and Emerson and Grant Simon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Hadel, in December, 1981; six brothers, Steve, Raymond, Louis, Andrew, Joseph and Michael Zeigler; and two sisters, Mary Slomka and Elizabeth Budzilek. There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Private interment will be made at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the Hadel family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
