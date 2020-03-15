Home

Irene M. Turner


1928 - 2020
Irene M. Turner Obituary
Irene M. Turner, 91, of Springdale, died Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at her residence, with family by her side. She was born May 16, 1928, to the late Chester and Josephine Kondracki. She was retired from PPG in Ford City. After she retired, she was employed by Allegheny Valley School District in the cafeteria. She also was a bus aide for Pittsburgh School for the Blind. Irene enjoyed gardening, animals and enjoyed Red birds. She is survived by her children, James (Deborah) Turner, of Natrona Heights, Carol (Tim) Lascek, and Gary Turner, both of Springdale; sister of Adeline (late Arthur) Thomey, of New Kensington; grandmother of Christine Athey, James (Morgan) Turner, and Melissa (Matt) Sovick, all of Springdale, and Mark (Danielle) Turner, of New Kensington; and great-grandmother of Haley, Michael, Matthew, Matthew "Boopa," Harley and Emerson. Friends and relatives will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., at which time services will be held, at BURKET -TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Interment will be private in St. Marys Cemetery, Lower Burrell. The family suggests memorials to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
