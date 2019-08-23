|
|
Irene Phyllis "Reenie" Wolfe, 89, of Upper Burrell, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Wolfe; loving mother of Darlene (Bill), David (Germaine), Dante (Leslie) and the late Dennis and Diane; grandmother of Michael, Erika, Dmitri, Dominica and Daria; and sister of Dorothy, Betty and the late Nancy.
Funeral will be private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019