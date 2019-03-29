Home

Irene Pastva Obituary
Irene (Sands) Pastva, 91, of Gilpin Township, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by her family, at QLS Life Services, Apollo. Born Dec. 6, 1927, in Apollo, she was the daughter of Robert and Lila (Bollinger) Sands. Irene was a lifetime member of Leechburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed football, baseball, softball games and anything involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene had a deep love for animals, especially dogs. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved husband, Frank, in 1996. Irene is survived by sons, Robert (Mary) and Frank (Christine); grandchildren, Stacy (Daniel), Jason (Heather), Sarah (Michael) and Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Everett, Isaiah and August.
Friends will be received by the family from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg, with Pastor Beverly Spore officiating. Private interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Leechburg will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leechburg United Methodist Church, 251 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656; or to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
