Irene Shearer, 86, of Cabot, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her son's residence. Born Jan. 10, 1934, in Kelly Station, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Paul Virostek and Julia Morhac Virostek. Irene was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and especially spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are sons, Douglas Shearer, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Scott (Bobbie) Shearer, of Cabot; daughters, Karen (Dan) Russo, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Wendy (Lee) McCutcheon, of Apollo; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Virostek, of Ford City; and sister, Janet Waugaman, of Hollis, N.H. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert D. Shearer, who passed away Feb. 20, 2020, daughter-in-law, Susan Knudson; and an infant brother. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with Pastor Jared Townley officiating. Private interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the local food bank.
