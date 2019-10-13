Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Victor's Parish
Bairdford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Stodolsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Stodolsky


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Stodolsky Obituary
Irene Dziobak Stodolsky, 93, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away peacefully in her bed Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Mission Viejo, Calif. Irene was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Arnold, daughter of the late Katarzyna (Derkacz) and Tomasz Dziobak, and grew up in Indianola. As a young adult, she worked for the McCargo family, looking after their three children and enjoying summers with the family in Cape Cod. She later graduated from business school and married Frank, her high school sweetheart, in 1950. They moved to San Diego, where they both worked at Consolidated Vultee, Frank as an engineer and Irene as a secretary. In 1954, missing their families and the lush Pennsylvania greenery, they moved back home, where she spent the next 48 years, later relocating to North Carolina and then California. Irene spent most of her life as a housewife and was known as a gentle, kind, selfless and loving person. She was a dedicated wife and mother and always put her husband and children first. Irene is survived by her daughters, Noreen McQuinn and Laura (John) Gilbert; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stodolsky; son, Frank Stodolsky; sisters, Olga and Helen; brother, Walt; and her beloved Yorkipoo, Mitzi.
Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Victor's Parish, Bairdford, with the Rev. James P. Holland as celebrant. Irene will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be in the trust and care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton.
The family of Irene wishes to thank Silverado Hospice for their caring services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now