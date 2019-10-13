|
|
Irene Dziobak Stodolsky, 93, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away peacefully in her bed Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Mission Viejo, Calif. Irene was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Arnold, daughter of the late Katarzyna (Derkacz) and Tomasz Dziobak, and grew up in Indianola. As a young adult, she worked for the McCargo family, looking after their three children and enjoying summers with the family in Cape Cod. She later graduated from business school and married Frank, her high school sweetheart, in 1950. They moved to San Diego, where they both worked at Consolidated Vultee, Frank as an engineer and Irene as a secretary. In 1954, missing their families and the lush Pennsylvania greenery, they moved back home, where she spent the next 48 years, later relocating to North Carolina and then California. Irene spent most of her life as a housewife and was known as a gentle, kind, selfless and loving person. She was a dedicated wife and mother and always put her husband and children first. Irene is survived by her daughters, Noreen McQuinn and Laura (John) Gilbert; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stodolsky; son, Frank Stodolsky; sisters, Olga and Helen; brother, Walt; and her beloved Yorkipoo, Mitzi.
Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Victor's Parish, Bairdford, with the Rev. James P. Holland as celebrant. Irene will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be in the trust and care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton.
The family of Irene wishes to thank Silverado Hospice for their caring services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019