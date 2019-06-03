Irene (Swaiko) Weischedel, 85, of Clinton Township, formerly of Richland, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Bairdford, West Deer Township, to the late Wasil and Helen (Heridish) Swaiko, and grew up in Bairdford. Irene graduated from West Deer High School in 1951. She and her late husband, Fred E. Weischedel, were the co-owners of Weischedel Floral in Richland for 26 years. She was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Curtisville. She enjoyed flowers and most of all, spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, David F. (Adel) Weischedel, of Florida, and Kathleen I. (David) Wood, of Clinton Township; grandchildren, Hannah Wood, Jacob Wood, Morgan Weischedel, Rachel Weischedel and Luke Wood; her great-grandson, Elijah Weischedel; her brother, the Most Rev. Metropolitan Herman, of South Canaan; and her sister, Helen Shurina, of Curtisville. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Charles, Alex, Richard, George and Michael Swaiko; and her sister, Mary Kokoruda.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by funeral services in St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Curtisville, with His Beatitude, Metropolitan Herman (Swaiko), former archbishop of Washington and New York, Metropolitan of all America and Canada, and the Rev. Alexander Poshyvjlo, officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Parastas services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

