|
|
Isaac Daniel Kuhta, 24, of Ford City, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born April 5, 1995, in East Franklin Township, to Daniel Lee Kuhta and Michelle Loraine Zahradnik Sperl. He was a lifelong resident of the community. He was employed at Mike Toys. He enjoyed writing music and singing. He sang rap music. He enjoyed video games and hanging with his friends. He is survived by father, Daniel Lee Kuhta, of Ford City; mother, Michelle Sperl, of Brackenridge; maternal grandparents, Diana and Mark Mantini, of Ford City, Paul and Amy Zahradnik, of Ford City; paternal grandmother, Linda Kuhta, of Ford City; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Ford, of Cadogan; sisters, Malaya Sperl, of Brackenridge, Annie Sperl, of Brackenridge, and Danielle Kuhta; brother, Joshua Kuhta; also survived by uncle, Erin and Missy Zahradnik; and cousins, Timmy, Kayla, Zach and Kylie. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Arthur Kuhta; maternal great-grandfather, Robert Dykes; and uncle, Kevin Zahradnik.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, 724-763-9151. Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019