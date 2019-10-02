Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Masonic Service
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivan A. Kunkle


1936 - 2019
Ivan A. Kunkle Obituary
Ivan A. Kunkle, 82, of Washington Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Woodhaven Care Center Skilled Nursing, Monroeville. Born Nov. 18, 1936, in Saxonburg, he was a son of the late Clarence L. Kunkle and Anna M. (Mayer) Kunkle. Ivan was a graduate of Washington Township High School and worked for 42 years for Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge in the radio room as a dispatcher. He also worked as a farmer on his own farm and as a broker for Lutheran Brotherhood Life Insurance Co. for many years. Ivan was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Apollo. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Apollo Masonic Lodge No. 437 and its Coudersport Consistory, the B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 386 in Apollo, and the Vandergrift Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed hunting, square and polka dancing, listening to the music and time with family. In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Melva F. (Simpson) Kunkle, who passed away June 4, 2008; son, Derrick Kunkle; and a brother, Samuel O. Kunkle. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn M. (Brian Fuhrman Sr.) Hileman, of Leechburg, and Jennifer A. (John) Rising, of Indiana, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Janice) Hileman, of Leechburg, David Kunkle, of Winter Park, Colo., Vikki (Evan Bruce) Hileman, of Leechburg, Zachary (Joy Miller) Kunkle, of Youngwood, Pa., Jakeb Rising, of Windber, and Hannah Rising, of Indiana, Pa.; great-granddaughter, Lacey Hileman, of Leechburg; three step-great-grandchildren, Trevor Nolf, Brett Waldenville and Jessica Miller; brother, Clarence A. (Cathy) Kunkle, of Penn Run; sisters, Theodora (Jim) Emberg, of Washington Township, Roberta Kunkle, of New Kensington, and Deborah (Jeff) Forschner, of Murrysville; sister-in-law, Erma Kunkle, of Washington Township; companion, Gloria Monier, of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, led by the Apollo Masons. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be offered in Ivan's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203; or to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
