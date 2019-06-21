J. Edward Saliba, 89, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 20, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Bergis George and Elizabeth Samaha Saliba, and had been a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mr. Saliba was the owner and operator of Saliba's Market in New Kensington for 65 years and was also the New Kensington fire chief for 41 years. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a life member of the New Kensington Fire Department, a member of the Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Assocation, Westmoreland County Fireman's Association, Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association, The FO Eagles, New Kensington, Moose No. 53, VFW Post 92 and the American Legion 868. He enjoyed working in his grocery store, the fire department and spending time with his family, especially his late wife. He truly loved being a fireman and helping people whenever he could. He is survived by his three children, Edward C. (Leighanne) Saliba, of New Kensington, Kelly E. (Brian) Baranowski, of Plum Borough, and Dr. Kenneth J. Saliba, D.O., of Broadview Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, J. Edward Saliba II, Jillian E. Saliba, Daniel R. Baranowski and Kelsey N. Baranowski; and sister, Mary E. Saliba, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gretchen N. Habura Saliba, March 24, 2017; and three brothers, Phillip, James W. and George Saliba.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, by the Rev. Harold Mele. Interment with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold. The New Kensington Fire Department will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Kensington Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 126, New Kensington, PA 15068.