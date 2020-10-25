J. Michael Lacey passed away at his home Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1946, in New Kensington, to Ada Jean Gemmell Lacey and John Ralph Lacey, Jr. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Michael worked in the locker business for many companies throughout his career including Lyon Lockers, Texas Mill Supplies, Houston Steel Equipment (which he co-owned), and finally with Silicon Valley Shelving. Michael had a love of travel, particularly the beach, which began as a young child when his parents would take the family to the Jersey Shore. He greatly enjoyed his time in Vietnam, where he proudly served as an armor captain in the Army. Working alongside the villagers and meeting the friendly people were highlights of his time there. He received the Bronze Star for outstanding courage under hostile fire while in Vietnam. Post-war, he was stationed in Germany and Kentucky. He shared his love for travel with his own family and they would often spend spring break in Jamaica. He also traveled throughout Europe, and later in life, Southeast Asia. Yet his love for the beach never dissipated, and he frequented both South Padre Island and Jost Van Dyke BVI in his later years. When Michael was not traveling, he spent his free time tending to his garden where he grew tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables. He also had a love for sports throughout his life and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan in his early years. While in Vietnam, he was able to follow (albeit some days delayed) the World Series-winning 1971 Pirates. Upon moving to Houston, he followed both the Rockets and the Astros, and took his daughter Katherine to many games, where he was able to share his love of sports with her. He also coached her soccer, softball, and basketball teams. Michael is survived by his cherished daughter, Katherine Lacey and her husband, Will Graham, and Will's children, Caldwell, Katherine, and John. Michael is also survived by his sister, Jan Pitera, her husband Walt, and their children, Kelly and Jack; his sister-in-law, Christine Lacey, her son Chris, and her brother, Ted Kulikowski. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Lucas Lacey. Michael requested that any donations in his memory be made to Washington & Jefferson College, 60 S. Lincoln St., Washington, PA, 15301. Due to concerns around covid-19, Michael's service will be held at a later date.



