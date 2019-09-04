|
Jack B. Bailie Sr., 76, of New Bethlehem, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Jack was born June 16, 1943, in New Kensington, to Frank B. and Edith M. (Roberts) Bailie. Jack was a retired truck driver with PennDOT. He was a life member at East Deer Fire Department, where he once served as chief. He loved farming, hunting and fishing. His memory will be cherished by his son, Jack B. Bailie Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Creighton; a daughter, Anita Nowak and husband, Steve, of Cabot; five grandchildren, Kayla Bylinowski and husband, Erek, Karli Szweda and husband, Nick, Andrew Bailie and wife, Emily, Brett Bailie and wife, Emily and Bailie Nowak; five great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gabriel Szweda, Aiden Bailie, Avery and Amelia Bylinowski; and caregiver and special friend, Jessica Kespelher. Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the BAUER BLY FUNERAL HOME INC., 125 E. Main St., Dayton, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Bly Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019