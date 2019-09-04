Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton, PA 16222
(814) 257-8512
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Bailie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack b. Bailie Sr.


1943 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack b. Bailie Sr. Obituary
Jack B. Bailie Sr., 76, of New Bethlehem, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Jack was born June 16, 1943, in New Kensington, to Frank B. and Edith M. (Roberts) Bailie. Jack was a retired truck driver with PennDOT. He was a life member at East Deer Fire Department, where he once served as chief. He loved farming, hunting and fishing. His memory will be cherished by his son, Jack B. Bailie Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Creighton; a daughter, Anita Nowak and husband, Steve, of Cabot; five grandchildren, Kayla Bylinowski and husband, Erek, Karli Szweda and husband, Nick, Andrew Bailie and wife, Emily, Brett Bailie and wife, Emily and Bailie Nowak; five great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gabriel Szweda, Aiden Bailie, Avery and Amelia Bylinowski; and caregiver and special friend, Jessica Kespelher. Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the BAUER BLY FUNERAL HOME INC., 125 E. Main St., Dayton, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Bly Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Jack's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now