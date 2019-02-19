Jack Canzano, 87, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at QLS West Haven Manor, in Washington Township. A son of the late Joseph Canzano and Rose Carmella (Magliocco) Canzano, he was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Vandergrift. From 1945-1948, Jack played football for Vandergrift High School. He was married to Norma Jean Fox on April 28, 1953, by the Justice of the Peace, Harry M. Love, in Millcreek Township. Jack was employed by various plumbing and heating companies throughout the Valley over his career before retiring in his late 70's from Quarato's Plumbing-Heating-Cooling, in Leechburg. He enjoyed working and had also been a construction worker. Survivors include four sons, Jack J. Canzano, of Leechburg, David M. Canzano (Mary), of Vandergrift, Steven P. Canzano, of Kittanning, Kenneth A. Canzano (Jacqueline), of Cherry Hill, N.J.; a daughter, Laurie A. (Canzano) Iavecchia (Mike), of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Jessica (Canzano) Botzan, of Vandergrift, Kaitlin Iavecchia, of Philadelphia, Brianna Canzano, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Amelia Canzano, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Andrew Iavecchia, of Philadelphia, and Dominic Canzano, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and a sister, Sylvia Adams, of Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Jean Canzano (September, 2006); and two sisters, Julia Aul (February, 2008) and Josephine Shearer (September, 2018).

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will be made at the convenience of his family.

