Jack E. Catalano, 72, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at home. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Ann (Villiano) Catalano. He served in the Army from 1966-1968, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Pennsylvania, where he lived most of his life in Tarentum and recently in Lower Burrell. Jack worked in the produce department at Giant Eagle for 27 years. He enjoyed his volunteer work at the New Kensington Salvation Army, where he met the Majors Carter. The last three years, he attended the Community Life Program in Logans Ferry, where he played cards and bingo with the "trouble makers." Jack loved his card buddies, Joe, Gwen, John, Jim, Sherwood and Paul. His most favorite pastime was watching the Steelers with his brother-in-law, Luigi. Jack is survived by his wife of 35 years, Diane (Gibson) Catalano; and daughters, Rachel Catalano, Melissa Catalano (Shawn Hendon), Jacqueline Catalano (Devlin Diggs) and Ashley Catalano (Aaron White). He adored his 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and was anxious to meet his 16th grandchild. He also leaves behind Susan (Luigi) Ialeggio, David Gibson, Nanci Gibson-Richardson and his only niece, Olivia Dian Richardson. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Catalano. The family would like to thank the aides and staff at Community Life for the loving care they gave Jack.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to the time of service at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with Major Elvie Carter officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Duster Funeral Home Inc. would be appreciated. Visit dusterfh.com.