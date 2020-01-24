|
|
Jack Howard Faulx Sr., 72, of Washington Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Apollo. Born May 23, 1947, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Alex and Lois Taylor Faulx. Survivors include his wife, Dolores Gipson Faulx, of Vandergrift; three daughters, Jolene (Mark) Moses, of Washington Township, Patricia Wilson, of Tampa, Fla., and Lisa Kohut, of Indiana; a son, Daniel Faulx Sr., of Allegheny Township; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jack Faulx Jr.
At the request of the family, services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020