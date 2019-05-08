Jack John Tarosky, 82, of Cabot, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 19, 1936, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late John and Ida (Intrieri) Tarosky. Jack lived at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot for the past 10 years after raising a family in Allegheny Township. He was a 1954 graduate of Vandergrift High School and served in the Army. Jack was employed by Alcoa as a draftsman until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church of Vandergrift and was an avid golfer and tennis player. Jack is survived by his longtime companion, Judith Eshelman, of Cabot; sons, Michael J. Tarosky, of Allegheny Township, and Steven D. (Lynn) Tarosky, of North Huntingdon Township; grandchildren, Abigail and Jacob; brothers, Theodore A. (Judy) Tarosky, of Vandergrift, and David Tarosky, of Allegheny Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday May 9, 2019, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone please meet at church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 8, 2019