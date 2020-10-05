Jack L. Ray, 88, of Ford City, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at ACMH Hospital. He was born May 21, 1932, in Bethel, to Norman and Irene (Lookabaugh) Ray. He married Genevieve Klimkowicz Ray on Jan. 23, 1960. He was a retired machinist from Alcoa, New Kensington, with 30 years of service, and was in Alcoa's 25-Year Club. Jack was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling to Florida for the winter, visiting national parks, and watching sports. Jack was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan. In addition to his wife, Genevieve, he was survived by a daughter, Barbara (Gregory) Retzer, of Ford City; a son, Mark (Gloria) Ray, of Nebraska; sisters, Shirley (Robert) Waddell, of Leechburg, Marilyn (Paul) Virastek, of Vandergrift, and the late Edith George, Darlette Boyd, and Jean Egley. He was also predeceased by brothers, Edwin Ray, Harold Ray, Robert Ray, and Allan Dale Ray; and also preceded in death by his service dog, Shaggy, and his cat, Dolly. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, in MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Father Edward Volz officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Kittanning.



