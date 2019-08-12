|
|
Jack Russell Crawford, 77, of Apollo, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1942, in Apollo and was the son of the late Russell and Lilian Louise Forbes Crawford. Jack was employed for 34 years by Allegheny Ludlum (ATI) in the Bagdad Plant. He enjoyed reading, watching sports, especially the Pirates, music, traveling and adult coloring. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to have conversations with anyone, engaging them in a variety of subjects. Jack was a member of the Apollo Free Methodist Church, where he did lay speaking. He professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Lee Loase Crawford; three children, Susan Michelle Crawford, of Apollo, David Matthew Crawford, of Nashville, Tenn., and Jonathan Paul Crawford, of Vandergrift; two brothers, Ralph Crawford and his wife Cindy and Robert Crawford and his wife Mary Jo, all of North Apollo; a very dear cousin, Phyllis Augenstein, of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Crawford, and a niece, Jennifer Crawford-Mitchell.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Apollo Free Methodist Church. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Forest States officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions in Jack's memory to Apollo Free Methodist Church, 1027 State Route 56 E., Apollo, PA 15613; or Lutheran Senior Life VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019