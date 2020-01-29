|
Jackson "Jack" H. Elliott, 82, of New Kensington, passed away at home Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 10, 1937, to the late Blaine and Hilda Tietz Elliott, and had been a lifelong resident of the Valley. Jack graduated from Springdale High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Navy, where he was honorably discharged. He then worked as a lineman for Duquesne Light Co. for almost 40 years before retiring. Jack was a member of Bethel Lodge 789 of the Free and Accepted Masons in Lower Burrell, where he was a past master, the Springdale Association, and the Springdale Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed hunting and storytelling with his friends, and he especially loved spending time at the Blue Eagle Camp in Emporium and happy times at the Cameron Hotel. Surviving him are his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Wills Elliott; daughter, Lisa (Barry) Elliott Shemenski, of New Kensington; son, Robert (Mary) Elliott, of Saxonburg; daughter, Dana Elliott Popovich, of Illinois; brother, Warren Elliott, of Florida; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Popovich; sisters, Mildred and Shirley; and brother, Blaine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA in lieu of flowers. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020