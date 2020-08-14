1/1
Jacob J. Pompe Jr.
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob J. "Jake" Pompe Jr., 98, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret. He was born Feb. 15, 1922, in Russellton and was a son of the late Jacob J. and Helen (Primozic) Pompe Sr. Jake grew up and lived in Russellton all of his life. He served his country in the Army during World War II, achieving a rank of corporal. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Russellton, the Owl's Club and the SNPJ Lodge. Jake worked for more than 20 years as a prison guard at the former Allegheny County Work House, Blawnox, then as a maintenance worker for Deer Lakes School District until he retired. He was proud to have received the Voter Hall of Fame Award from the state of Pennsylvania for 50 consecutive years of voting. Jake enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to music and going to the ACME Club every weekend when he could, though he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the most. Survivors include his children, Janet E. Pompe, of the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey (Kathy) Pompe, of Seabrook, S.C., James R. (Judith A.) Pompe, of Russellton, and William (Virginia C.) Pompe, of West Deer; grandchildren, Jason (Colleen) Pompe, Karen (Ben) Gilbert, Jessica Pompe and Amanda Pompe; great-grandchildren, Jack Gilbert and Cora Pompe; his sisters, Rose Marie (Richard) Wadding, of Houston, Texas, and Helen A. (Edward) Yaworski, of Russellton; his brother, Raymond (Patricia) Pompe, of Green Tree; and his sister-in-law, Esther Pompe, of Russellton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances L. (Locke) Pompe; his brothers, Frank Pompe and Richard "Gil" Pompe; and his sister, Josephine Pompe. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, where he was laid to rest next to his wife, with full military honors. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved