Jacqueline Carolyn Hellein, 64, of North Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, after injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in North Apollo. She was born Thursday, Sept. 30, 1954, in Camp Lejeune, S.C., to the late Ronald Phillip and Carolyn Hartman Hellein. She loved her dogs, Ginger and Sophie, gardening, flea markets and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sister, Donna Susan Hellein, of Vandergrift; nephew, Ryan Thornton; step-granddaughter, Gia Mastermonico; step-grandson, Anthony Morinello; step-great grandson, Landon; and cousins, Brad Hellein and his wife, Mert, of Kittanning, and Chris Hellein and his wife, Penny, of Penn Hills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Bitzer.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Jacqueline to TZU Z00 Rescue, PO Box 3752, Grapevine, TX 76051. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019