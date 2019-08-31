|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Evans, a lifelong resident of Indianola, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael W. Evans; devoted mother of Ron (Joanne) Evans, of Lithia, Fla., and Rick (Jeanne) Evans, of Indianola; loving gram of Michael (Brandy) Evans and Ashley Evans; Gigi of Nick, Shelby and Mira Evans; and is also survived by special family members Robin and Bob Fletcher and Jim and Joan Leckie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Elizabeth Gaines; a brother, James Leckie; and sisters, Norma Conte and Betty Risch. Jackie was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church and an active member of Eastern Star for more than 70 years. She was also a member of Daughter of the Nile and Daughter of Scotia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Erie, would be appreciated.
Friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St.
