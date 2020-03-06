Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colman Catholic Church
Turtle Creek, PA
Jacqueline Nowikowski

Jacqueline Nowikowski Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Stuck) Nowikowski, 79, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Arnold, to the late George W. and Joan (Demetro) Stuck. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank M. Nowikowski; mother of Tamara (Donald) Brown and Jarrod Nowikowski; grandmother of Brandon Nowikowski; sister of Jeffrey (Carol) Stuck and the late Douglas Stuck; also survived by her nephew, Eric Stuck; and cousins, Tedd (Jill) Zalewski and Timothy (Debbie) Zalewski. Jackie was a loving woman who always cherished spending time with family and friends. She was a very special soul who always found the good in other people, and was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Colman Catholic Church, Turtle Creek. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
