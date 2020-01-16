Home

Jacquelyn Kubla Obituary
Jacquelyn Kubla, 74, of East Brady, formerly of Natrona, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home.
Her family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., with funeral services being held at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at BUECHELE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028. An additional celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Pioneer Hose Company, 122 Morgan St., Brackenridge, PA 15014.
To view a complete obituary or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
