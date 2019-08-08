Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery
Vandergrift, PA
James A. Ferguson Obituary
James A. "Jim" Ferguson, 98, formerly of the Pittsburgh area, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Hospice House, South Carolina. Born Feb. 25, 1921, in County Derry, Ireland, he was a son of the late John and Annie Doherty Ferguson. He and his family immigrated to the United States in 1925, arriving through Ellis Island and settling in Pittsburgh, where he was raised on the North Side. Jim graduated from Oliver High School in Pittsburgh and the American Institute of Banking through Duquesne University. Before attending college, he became a naturalized citizen of the United States and served in the Army and Army Air Corps during World War II, including time in Okinawa. Mr. Ferguson retired from Mellon Bank, having served in several locations throughout the Pittsburgh area during his long career, and had been a member of Armstrong County Bankers Association. After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and had worked in the Clubhouse of Oakmont Country Club until he was 84 years of age. He was member of Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Plum. He was a member and past post commander ('92-'93) of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Vandergrift and a member of the American Legion Post No. 980 in Plum. Surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Ron) Knott, of Greenwood, S.C.; a son, Jim (Lee Anne) Ferguson, of Moore, S.C.; three stepchildren, Michele UpVall, of Florida, and Julie UpVall and Jamie UpVall, both of the Pittsburgh area; a sister, Maureen Scanlon, of Ocean View, Del.; four grandchildren, Lisa (Todd) Walker, Stephanie (Frank) Beacham, Lauren (Ryan) DiTullio and Ryan Ferguson; and six great-grandchildren, Avery, Warren and Matthew Walker, Thomas and David Beacham and Alaina DiTullio. He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor Brown Ferguson, and his second wife, Loretta UpVall Ferguson, along with five brothers, Joe, John, Edward, Harry and Patrick Ferguson.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where a graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the food bank of one's choice or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. For online condolences, please visit www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
