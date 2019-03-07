James A. Huybrecht, 70, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UPMC-St. Margaret's ER. He was born June 11, 1948, in Kittanning, to the late Albert F. and Rosa Belle (McKaine) Huybrecht. Jim had lived in Rural Ridge for the past 37 years. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the Navy. Jim worked as a general laborer for the former Burrell Construction, New Kensington for 17 years, and when it closed, he worked as a truck driver for Three Rivers Trucking, Springdale for four years, until he retired. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Vandergrift, the Kirvan Hall, Springdale and the Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, snake hunting and anything outdoors, though he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson and great-granddaughter. Survivors include his wife, Joanne (Myers) Huybrecht; daughter, Kathy Myers and her fiance, Eugene Hester, of Rural Ridge; grandchildren, Stephen Marutiak, of Natrona Heights, and Brianna Marutiak, of Rural Ridge; great-granddaughter, Kathleen Marutiak; brother, Edwin (Laura) Huybrecht, of Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Myers; and his sisters, Baby Belle, Sally Youst and Arlene Hockenberry.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. He will be laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery Mausoleum, Harmar Township.

View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary