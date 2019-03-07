The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for James Huybrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Huybrecht


1948 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Huybrecht Obituary
James A. Huybrecht, 70, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UPMC-St. Margaret's ER. He was born June 11, 1948, in Kittanning, to the late Albert F. and Rosa Belle (McKaine) Huybrecht. Jim had lived in Rural Ridge for the past 37 years. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the Navy. Jim worked as a general laborer for the former Burrell Construction, New Kensington for 17 years, and when it closed, he worked as a truck driver for Three Rivers Trucking, Springdale for four years, until he retired. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Vandergrift, the Kirvan Hall, Springdale and the Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, snake hunting and anything outdoors, though he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson and great-granddaughter. Survivors include his wife, Joanne (Myers) Huybrecht; daughter, Kathy Myers and her fiance, Eugene Hester, of Rural Ridge; grandchildren, Stephen Marutiak, of Natrona Heights, and Brianna Marutiak, of Rural Ridge; great-granddaughter, Kathleen Marutiak; brother, Edwin (Laura) Huybrecht, of Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Myers; and his sisters, Baby Belle, Sally Youst and Arlene Hockenberry.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. He will be laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery Mausoleum, Harmar Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now