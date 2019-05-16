James A. Micholas, 84, of Fawn Township, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Elmcroft of Saxonburg surrounded by his family. James was born in Natrona on April 11, 1935, to the late John and Margaret Smith Micholas. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a self-employed mechanic at Micholas Auto, Fawn Township, retiring in 2007 after 37 years of service. He attended Center United Methodist Church, Fawn Township. James enjoyed spending time at camp with his family, especially his grandchildren, riding on his pontoon boat and sitting around a campfire. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Palko's. He especially loved spending time with his son-in-law, Todd, as crew chief on the No. 66 late model. James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda (Harbison) "Big Red" Micholas; his children, Michael (Chris) Micholas, Maria Micholas and Marcy (Todd) Bachman; his grandchildren, Lacy Levandoski, who they raised, Brittany Micholas, Shona Clark and Madalyn Smith; his great-grandson and sidekick, Brody Clark; and his siblings, Margaret "Sis" Pastoria, Bert (Carol) Micholas, Donald (Patricia) Micholas and Richard Micholas. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John "Buzz," Eugene and Edward Micholas.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, with Pastor Rob Wilson officiating. Private burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Elmcroft of Saxonburg, 100 Bella Drive, Saxonburg, PA 16056. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 16, 2019