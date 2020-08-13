James Allan Montgomery, 73, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Natrona Heights, to the late James K. and June E. (Nelson) Montgomery. Allan was a 1965 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He retired after 28 years of service as a sales representative for the Nestle Corp. Allan was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed talking and joking with people, cleaning cars, especially his Corvette, working on houses, trips to the beach and especially his time spent with his family and friends. Allan is survived by his wife, Claudia (Meckey) Montgomery, they have been together for 58 years and married for 52 of those years; his children, Lisa (Montgomery) Ross, of Greensburg, Lance A. (Sara Pieza) Montgomery, of Arnold, and Jason L. (Cortney) Montgomery, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Natalee and Douglas Ross, Ashton, Payton, Cameron, Ava, Cade and Tegan Montgomery; sister, Sharon (Olen) Dunmire, of Allegheny Township; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Glenn) Spoerke and Marsha (Joe) Malak; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Deborah) Meckey; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Allan was also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Kenneth P. and Shirley J. Meckey. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at noon Saturday in Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell. Officiating will be the Rev. Lynette Moran and the Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of Greensburg. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Allan may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 150 Alder St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601, in honor of family and friends who suffered from this disease. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.