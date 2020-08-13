1/1
James A. Montgomery
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Allan Montgomery, 73, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Natrona Heights, to the late James K. and June E. (Nelson) Montgomery. Allan was a 1965 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He retired after 28 years of service as a sales representative for the Nestle Corp. Allan was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed talking and joking with people, cleaning cars, especially his Corvette, working on houses, trips to the beach and especially his time spent with his family and friends. Allan is survived by his wife, Claudia (Meckey) Montgomery, they have been together for 58 years and married for 52 of those years; his children, Lisa (Montgomery) Ross, of Greensburg, Lance A. (Sara Pieza) Montgomery, of Arnold, and Jason L. (Cortney) Montgomery, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Natalee and Douglas Ross, Ashton, Payton, Cameron, Ava, Cade and Tegan Montgomery; sister, Sharon (Olen) Dunmire, of Allegheny Township; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Glenn) Spoerke and Marsha (Joe) Malak; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Deborah) Meckey; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Allan was also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Kenneth P. and Shirley J. Meckey. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at noon Saturday in Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell. Officiating will be the Rev. Lynette Moran and the Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of Greensburg. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Allan may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 150 Alder St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601, in honor of family and friends who suffered from this disease. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved