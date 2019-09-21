The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
James A. Shearer


James A. Shearer Obituary
James Allen Shearer, 59, of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. He was born Monday, Feb. 8, 1960, in Leechburg, the son of the late Paul H. and Elsie M. Maurhoff Shearer. He was an Army veteran. He enjoyed riding his Harley and loved his cats, but especially loved spending time with his family and loved ones. He is survived by his brothers ,Paul A. Shearer, of Allegheny Township, and John H. Shearer and his wife, Linda, of Lower Burrell; his sisters, Frances Waldenville and her husband, Ray, of Freeport, Barbara L. Waldenville, of Apollo, and Elise L. Sackett and her husband, William, of Allegheny Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark D. Shearer.
At his request, all funeral arrangements were private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019
