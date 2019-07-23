James A. Sims, 80, of Tarentum, passed away at home Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born June 13, 1939, at home in Tarentum, son of the late Ralph W. and Dorabell (Ross) Sims. James was a lifelong resident of Tarentum and a 1957 graduate of Tarentum High School. He was a lab technician at Freeport Brick for 28 years and also West Interior Services for many years. He was a proud veteran, serving in the Army in Germany from 1957-59 in the 8th Infantry Division, where he met his wife of 59 years, Elisabeth. James attended Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church and was a member of more than 50 years and former president of Highland Hose, former president of Tarentum Eagles No. 699, member of Slovak American Club and former member of the Tarentum Recreation Board. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and bird watching. He also enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, trips to the casino and his annual trip to the Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. James had a strong sense of community pride and was a proud fireman. James enjoyed German culture, and loved having his entire family together. We will miss his sense of humor, quick wit and his puns. He will be remembered for his smile, laugh and his love for his family. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Elisabeth C. (Dorman) Sims; daughters, Christine (Raymond) Denny, of Frazer Township, and Robin Jean (Chuck) Bernath, of Natrona Heights; siblings, Robert C. Sims, of Tarentum, William B. (Patricia) Sims, of Natrona Heights, Eileen Geahry, of Tarentum, and Carol Licata, of Lower Burrell; and grandchildren, Erika, Mike, Jacob, Jared, Nicholas, Randy, Colton, Krissy and Connor. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his cherished friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Sims, in 1999; and his siblings, Ralph and Richard Sims, Betty Jane Boda, Connie Baker and Audrey Wilson.

A celebration of James' life will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, the with Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV, officiating. Burial will be private. Highland Hose will hold services at 12:30 p.m. followed by Tarentum Eagles at 12:45 p.m.

