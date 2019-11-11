|
James Allen Stitt, 69, of Leechburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born July 12, 1950, the son of the late Joseph Orr and Loretta (Wofford) Stitt. Jim was a graduate of Leechburg High School and employed as a crane man for 32 years before retiring from Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors, and loved to go hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Tomko) Stitt, of Leechburg; a son, Steven Stitt, of Leechburg; two grandchildren, Chasity and Kobe Stitt of Leechburg; a sister-in-law, Anna Marie (Averill) Crowe, of Vandergrift; and a brother-in-law James Smith of New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Allen Stitt; and a sister, Judy Smith.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.
