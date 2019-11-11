Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Stitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Stitt


1950 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Stitt Obituary
James Allen Stitt, 69, of Leechburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born July 12, 1950, the son of the late Joseph Orr and Loretta (Wofford) Stitt. Jim was a graduate of Leechburg High School and employed as a crane man for 32 years before retiring from Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors, and loved to go hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Tomko) Stitt, of Leechburg; a son, Steven Stitt, of Leechburg; two grandchildren, Chasity and Kobe Stitt of Leechburg; a sister-in-law, Anna Marie (Averill) Crowe, of Vandergrift; and a brother-in-law James Smith of New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Allen Stitt; and a sister, Judy Smith.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.
Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -