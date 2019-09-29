|
|
James B. "Firp" Huth, 93, of Freeport, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Jim was born April 29, 1926, in Freeport, a son of the late Agnes (Hause) and Charles J. Huth. Firp was a 1944 graduate of Freeport High School, where he was a standout running back on the football team. He was the leading scorer in the AK Valley. He received a football scholarship to Duquesne University but was drafted into the Army during World War II. Firp served with the 69th Infantry Division of the Army, nicknamed the Fighting 69th. He fought in the Rhinelands of Central Europe. The 69th Infantry Division was recognized as a liberating unit by the Army's Center of Military History and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Firp came back to Freeport. He took a job as a repairman at Allegheny Ludlum Steel No. 9 in Brackenridge. He worked for 38 years and retired in 1988. Firp was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. He was a life member of the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to see their children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary E. (Snider) Huth; five sons, Michael J. and Rosalyn Huth, of South Buffalo Township, David A. and Linda Huth, of Freeport, Jeffrey A. and Cindy Huth, of Overland Park, Kan., Christopher G. and Missy Huth, of Williamsburg, Va., and James F. and Kris Huth, of Mechanicsburg; and a daughter, Rebecca L. and Gary Walker, of Dormont. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and his brother, Kenneth and Dolly Huth, of Bonita Springs, Fla. He is preceded in death by his son, Paul B. Huth; brothers, Charles and Anthony Huth; and his sister, Suzanne M. Sarver.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Everyone is asked to gather at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport for a Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019