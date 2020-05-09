James B. Kerr, 75, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, in his residence, with his family by his side. Born June 29, 1944, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Robert Kerr and Ella Himes Kasacjak and had lived in the Kiski Valley most of his life. He was the owner of the Dunmire-Kerr Funeral Home Inc. in Vandergrift since 1968, and had attended Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder. He was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, Indiana State College and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Jim was active with the George G. McMurtry Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 in Vandergrift for 21 years and had served as chief for many years, a coordinator and later executive director of Rainbow Emergency Control Center in Vandergrift, served as mayor of Vandergrift for three terms during the 80s and 90s and had also been a member of the Vandergrift Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his first wife, Nancy L. Hazi, of Sharpsville; his children, Jason B. (Cindy) Kerr, of Bell Township, Jaret B. Kerr (Nayan-Tara Kapur), of Washington Township, Jamie B. (Chris) Hallstrom, of Vandergrift, and Jordy B. Kerr (William Maringo), of Parks Township; his second wife, Terri McClain, of Natrona Heights; his children, Andrew B. Kerr (Paige Babin), Zakary B. (Taylor) Kerr and Ava M. (Matthew) Sipes, all of Natrona Heights; three grandsons, Ethan J. Kerr, Rocko N. Hallstrom and Mason C. Hallstrom; and a granddaughter, Kinslee Kerr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Kerr; and his stepfather, John Kasacjak. Due to current health concerns, all services will be held privately. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Vandergrift Cemetery. Our father loved Vandergrift with all his heart. On behalf of the family, we want to thank all those who loved him back in his time of need. Words cannot express our gratitude! The Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home Inc. will now be entrusted to Shawn Rowe, his long-term business partner and close family friend.



