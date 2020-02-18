|
On a beautiful, sunny day, James B. Malloy, also known as Gaggag by his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, went peacefully to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his family, lots of love, and an equal measure of tears and laughter. Jim, originally from Tarentum, served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. After his honorable service, he married his sweetheart, Anna Marie (Yannuzzi) Malloy. They were married for 42 years and together had seven children. After Anna Marie died, he was blessed to meet and then marry his second wife, Cathy (Gulish Hvizdos) Malloy. They were married 19 years. Jim often said that not everyone gets to have one happy marriage, but he was blessed to have two. Jim was a former member of the Holy Name Society and various church choirs. He was an active member of St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale. Jim was a typographer for many years, but ultimately retired as a quality control specialist from a pharmaceutical company. Jim and Cathy worked out at the Valley Points YMCA with Silver Sneakers and made many friends while there. Jim loved spending time with his family, making people laugh, golfing and enjoyed watching almost every type of sport. Those who knew him would say that he always had a smile to share and a corny joke to tell. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and cousin. To Jim, family was everything. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and James Malloy, who emigrated from England; his first wife, Anna Marie; two sons, Gregory Scott, at seven weeks old and James Joseph, at age 37; as well as his sister, Irene Kash, and her husband, Paul, formerly of Philadelphia. He is remembered with much love by his devoted wife, Cathy (Gulish Hvizdos) Malloy; his children, Lynn (Chris) Rodden, of Springdale, Dan (Dawn) Malloy, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Nancy (Mark) DiVincenzo, of Murrysville, Julie (Ken) Cardiff, of Penn Trafford, and Jennifer (Keith) Rohrlick, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; Cathy's children, Tony (Deb) Hvizdos, of Aberdeen, N.J., Bob (Kelly) Hvizdos, of Cheswick, Bonnie (Doug) Schilly, of Flower Mound, Texas; siblings, Rita (Gary) Marvin, of Louisville, Ky., Bill (Rita) Malloy, of Butler, Edward (Connie) Malloy, of Chincoteague, Va., and Cathie (William "Bridges", deceased) Outerbridge, of Brandon, Fla.; 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, 'My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.'" ? Psalm 91:1-2. His family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Church, Springdale.