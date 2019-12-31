|
|
James C. Hudepohl, of Indianola, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Valerie and father of Larry and Thomas (Tess) Hudepohl and Dawn Ecker. He had 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was brother of Betty Damron and the late Jack, Arlene Romea, Shirley Goodworth and John Jones; and son of the late Catherine and John Hudepohl. He was a member of the Oakmont Elks No. 1668. Special thanks to Heritage Hospice.
There will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020