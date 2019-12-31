Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hudepohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Hudepohl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Hudepohl Obituary
James C. Hudepohl, of Indianola, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Valerie and father of Larry and Thomas (Tess) Hudepohl and Dawn Ecker. He had 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was brother of Betty Damron and the late Jack, Arlene Romea, Shirley Goodworth and John Jones; and son of the late Catherine and John Hudepohl. He was a member of the Oakmont Elks No. 1668. Special thanks to Heritage Hospice.
There will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -