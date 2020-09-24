James Christopher Sturgill, 51, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was born April 14, 1969, and was the son of Gary (Arlene Fennell) Sturgill. Chris was employed at TruLite Glass and Aluminum in Cheswick for 23 years and was a graduate of Leechburg High School. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid sports fan with his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Chris also enjoyed drawing, tattoos and spending time with his family, as well as listening to heavy metal music in his "man cave." He is survived by his parents, Gary (Arlene Fennell) Sturgill, of Parks Township; his soul mate, Stephanie Rau, of New Kensington; five daughters, Heather (Tucker) Bell, of Mahaffey, Christina (Derek) Mack, of Kittanning, Denise (Jordan) Johnson, of Vandergrift, Lacey Sturgill, of Freedom, and Alexis (Bill) Celender, of Leechburg; one son, Randy (Maggie) Sturgill, of Leechburg; one sister, Regina Sturgill, of Vandergrift; and 10 grandchildren; as well as several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Marceal (Wolfe) Fennell; paternal grandparents, Lacey and Doris (Smith) Sturgill; one uncle, Michael Keith Sturgill; and one aunt, Donna J. Rearic. Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 and 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with a service at 6 p.m. conducted by Pastor Thomas Kelley, of The Church of God, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at Gamblefh.com
.