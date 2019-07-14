James Christman, 70, cherished father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with his children at his side after a long hard-fought battle. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James and Polly Christman (Pavshak), and first wife, Caroline (Canonico). He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Jerry Clark, of Springdale; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Morgan Christman, of West Deer; grandsons, Trevor and Shane Clark; sisters, Diane Robinson (Charlie dec.) and Judy Cowen (Gary); ex-wife, Linda Christman; nieces, Jaime, Jessica (Brandon) and Jennifer Robinson; brother-in-law and dear friend, Randy Ziemanski; and last but not in the least, his two beloved beagles, Connie and Nadine. Jim graduated from Springdale High School and attended Penn State New Ken before joining the Army, paratrooper division, during the Vietnam War. A veteran and hard worker all of his life, Jim worked for Allegheny Label Company in Cheswick for 25 years and then the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority Treatment Plant, where he later retired. Jim was a lifelong resident of Springdale Borough and was a member of the Krivan Club, Springdale Veterans Association and the Springdale Sportsmen's Club. He felt passionately about animals and environmental conservation and belonged to several organizations to help those causes that were dear to him. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his son, Nathan, and his beagles in the woods. Jim had a great appreciation of music and the outdoors. He enjoyed watching Steelers and Penguins games with family and friends. He loved being with his grandsons, especially fishing, and nothing made him happier than being around the people he loved and his dogs. To best describe Jim, he was one in a million. His sense of humor and his love for having a good time is what made him "him" and he lived his life the way he wanted. He had countless friends and truly showed how important the value of friendship is to your life. He will be missed more than words can express. Jim now joins the many friends who left before him and one thing is for sure the party just got livelier.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at The CHARLES B JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC. A veterans service will be at 7 p.m. Burial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Deer Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome and a celebration will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society at support.bestfriends.org. or Defenders of Wildlife at defenders.org. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.









Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019