James Cutuli, 84, of West Deer Township, previously of Penn Hills, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 30, 1936, in Maierato, Italy, to the late Antonio and Elisabetta (Costa) Cutuli. James came to the United States when he was 14 years old with his sister, Eleanor. He worked more than 30 years as a laborer for the Laborers Union Local 373, in Pittsburgh. Jim worked on many of the buildings in Pittsburgh throughout his career. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany, achieving the rank of sergeant. Jim was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, and the North Pittsburgh Historic Auto Club. He enjoyed working on his classic cars, gardening and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Ann M. (Devlin) Cutuli; children, Jacqueline A. (Regis) Flaherty, of Richland, James H. (Christine) Cutuli, of Harrisburg, and Anthony J. (Noralynn) Cutuli, of Hampton; grandchildren, Dillon, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Anna, Owen and Isabella; and his sisters, Rosa Fusca, of Butler, and Lisa (Ray) Janosko, of Penn Hills. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa Yorio and Eleanor Merlino, and his brothers, Giuseppe Cutuli and Tommaso Cutuli. A private family viewing will be held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. All are welcome to the funeral Mass at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.