James "Jim" D. Gaudy, 66, of Arnold, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was born June 8, 1953, in New Kensington, to the late Clarence and Mary Louise (Diven) Gaudy. He was the loving husband of Joyce (Beacom) Gaudy for 43 years; beloved father of James A. (fiancee Jennifer Clark) Gaudy and Matthew T. (fiancee Briana Seckinger) Gaudy; grandfather of Brian Augustine and Gunner James Gaudy; and dear brother of the late Sherry Maroni. Jim is survived by his in-laws and many nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly. Jim was a true sports fan. He would attend at least one away Steelers game every year, he was a proud Pitt football season ticket holder, and he cherished the family's annual outing to the Pirates home opener. Jim also loved to coach, which he did for more than 20 years for his sons, along with Twin City Baseball and the Arnold Legion team. Jim proudly served in the Air Force.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Additional viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019