James D. Leech, 73, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the VA Pittsburgh Medical Center, Oakland, with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late James W. and Janina S. (Paczewska) Leech. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School. He served his country during the VietNam Era in the Marine Corps, achieving the rank of E5 sergeant. Jim worked for more than 33 years for UPMC Shadyside in the pharmacy as the purchasing, inventory and budget manager. He attended Real Life Church in New Kensington and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, especially hockey and football, and loved playing and listening to music. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou (Alcorn) Leech, children, Terri (Mike) McGrath, in New Kensington, Jeff (Dawn) Leech, of Verona, Connie (Bill Choltco) Caffas, of Arnold, Rachelle Leech, of Conneaut Lake, Christie (Bryan) Murray, of Oakmont, Kevin Leech, of Conneaut Lake, Cathy (Kirk) Kowalkowski, of Arnold, and Brian (Amber) Leech, of Seven Springs; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Detar, of Oakmont; and brothers, Russel, William and Thomas Leech. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, James Caffas, brothers, Karl, Ralph and Joe Leech, and his sister, Patricia Saello. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. A private burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the funeral home at PO Box 21, Russellton, PA 15076, to help with the funeral expenses. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
