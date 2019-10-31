|
|
James D. "Don" Parks, 68, of Export, formerly of Parks Township, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home. Born July 6, 1951, he was the son of the late James I. and Betty J. (Hastie) Parks. Don grew up in Parks Township, and lived in the Mamont section of Washington Township since 1984. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for large machinery at Dominion Gas Company, retiring in 2006. He proudly served in the National Guard as a Sergeant/E5 and team leader for infantryman. Don was a member of the Valley of Coudersport Scottish Right Masonic Lodge, Kiskiminetas Masonic Lodge No. 617, and the American Legion, Post 945, Slickville. He was a previous member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vandergrift, and a volunteer fireman for Apollo Hose Company No. 2. Don enjoyed his grandchildren, especially sharing his love for candy. He liked to fish in his early years and enjoyed a good get together around a camp fire. Don was an avid Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Tusing. Don is survived by son, James (Vicki) Parks; daughter, Jennifer (Kristoffer Lichtenberger) Parks; grandchildren, James and Brionna Parks and Persephone Lichtenberger; sister, Patty (David) Shields; niece, Chrissy (Chris) Craft; and a nephew, Tom Shields.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Honor Guard immediately following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019