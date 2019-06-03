Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Church
Oakmont, PA
View Map
James E. Brown Obituary
James E. Brown, 92, of Oakmont, died Saturday, June 1, less than two months after the death of his beloved wife of 71 years, Adeline Brown. The official cause of death is yet to be determined, but his loved ones suspect Jim's death was due largely to a broken heart. A longtime resident of Oakmont, Jim was the son of Mae Hockenberry Brown and James Brown, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Rick (Gerry), of Hampton; granddaughter, Melanie (Bob) Brown, of Oakmont; grandson, Nathan Brown, of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Paul Domhoff, Rocco Brown and Bobby Brown, of Oakmont; sister-in-law, Tilly Flannery, of Hampton; and many nieces and nephews who cherished the time they spent with their beloved "Uncle Brown." Born April 9, 1927, Jim met the love of his life while celebrating VJ Day in Oakmont in 1945. He entered the Army shortly after that, and upon his discharge, Jim and Adeline were married in 1947. A remarkable seven decades later, in 2017, the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and both of their 90th birthdays with a huge gathering of family and friends. Jim was an employee of the U.S. Gypsum Co. in Oakmont for some 40 years, eventually becoming a shift supervisor before retiring in 1987. Among his interests, Jim especially enjoyed gardening and music - he was an accomplished accordion player - but most of all he loved his family, and he provided the foundation for the many activities and accomplishments of his wife, son, grandchildren and other loved ones. His survivors will miss his engaging personality, quick wit and the care and kindness he gave to virtually everyone he met.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Irenaeus Church in Oakmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview High School Music Department, 100 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019
