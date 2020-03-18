|
James Edward "Jim" Dixon Sr., 75, of Arnold, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in his residence. He was born June 19, 1944, in Creighton and was a son of the late Thomas William "Bill" and Betty Gertrude (Carney) Dixon. He was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim graduated from Tarentum High School in 1963. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy from 1963-1966, serving on the Sagacity 469 mine sweeper. He worked for Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge for 29? years before retiring. Jim's hobbies were making displays of Civil War and wharf scenes, bird houses, swing sets and wishing wells. If he thought of it, he would make it. He loved fishing with his many fishing buddies and would count the days until it was time to go fishing again at Westline Inn in Kane. He was a member of VFW Post 92, Lower Burrell. May Jim's memory be eternal to all. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Darlene (Larussa) Dixon, of Arnold; son, James"Jimmy" Dixon Jr. and his companion, Rich Stevens, of Leechburg; daughter, Lisa (John) Lettrich, of Lower Burrell; two grandchildren, Chelsea Wentzel and Nicholas Dixon; and three great-grandchildren, Bryson, Roman and Zayden. He is also survivedby a brother, William "Bill" (Martha) Dixon, of New Kensington; two sisters, Margaret Tobin, of Lower Burrell, and Betty June Thomey, of Washington Township; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and numerous friends from everywhere. Besides his parents, he was preceded by a great-grandson, Michael Dixon; a sister, Patty Ewing; and three brothers-in-law, John Ewing, Carl Tobin and George Thomey. A special thank you to the Allegheny Health hospice for their outstanding care. Also a special thank you to all his doctors and their staff. Arrangements are entrusted to GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.