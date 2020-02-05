|
James E. "Jimbo" Doerzbacher, 54, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 9, 1965, in Jeannette, a son of Alice Mock Doerzbacher, of Jeannette, and the late Thomas Doerzbacher. Jimbo was a bartender by trade. In addition to his mother, Jimbo is survived by his son, Jacob Doerzbacher, of Penn; a brother, John Doerzbacher and wife, Mary, of Jeannette; a sister, Marybeth Davis, of Irwin; a niece and nephew, Shauna and Paul Davis; numerous cousins; and his canine companion, Buster. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Susan Luttner officiating.