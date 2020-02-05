Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Doerzbacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Doerzbacher


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Doerzbacher Obituary
James E. "Jimbo" Doerzbacher, 54, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 9, 1965, in Jeannette, a son of Alice Mock Doerzbacher, of Jeannette, and the late Thomas Doerzbacher. Jimbo was a bartender by trade. In addition to his mother, Jimbo is survived by his son, Jacob Doerzbacher, of Penn; a brother, John Doerzbacher and wife, Mary, of Jeannette; a sister, Marybeth Davis, of Irwin; a niece and nephew, Shauna and Paul Davis; numerous cousins; and his canine companion, Buster. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Susan Luttner officiating.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -