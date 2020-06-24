James E. Hartwell
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Hartwell, 68, of Brookville, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late James A. Hartwell and Doris Huffman Hartwell Hirtz. James enjoyed singing, reading, socializing and attending church services where he lived, at Jefferson Manor, where he was the unofficial greeter. He worked at the Job Corps in New Kensington. He is survived by his siblings, Sandra D. Gabor and family, Pam (Scott) Hartwell-Woodrow and family, Jerry (Crystal) Hartwell and family, and Nancy (John) Wirick and family. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepdad, Russ Hirtz and stepmom, Eleanor Hartwell. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Pastor Henry Scoff, of the Brookville Church of God, will officiate. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved