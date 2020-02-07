|
James E. Johnston, 80, of Salem Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, in Greensburg. He was born in Connellsville to the late Stewart C. and Bertha (Eutsey) Johnston. James did some traveling to Florida in the winters with his parents and also helped manage the family farm with his brothers and sisters. He remained on the farm all his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Reva Dugger; sister-in-law, Roberta Johnston; and brothers-in-law, William Anderson and Ted Dugger. James is survived by twin brother, Richard E. (Linda) Johnston, of Greensburg, Clyde (Helen) Johnston, of Apollo, Kenneth Johnston, of Greensburg, sister, Eleanor Anderson of Latrobe, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all those at RNC who cared for him during his stay. James had a kind soul and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at BASH-NIED JOBE FUNERAL HOME,152 Abbe Place, Delmont, (724-468-8381), where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.