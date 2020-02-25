|
|
James E. Pater, 59, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1960, in Natrona Heights to Alice Lehmann Pater, of Natrona Heights, and the late Clifford D. Pater. Jim was a 1978 graduate of Highlands High School and a 1982 graduate of Grove City College with a degree in business administration and finance. He was a self-employed business consultant. Jim was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Natrona Heights. He enjoyed playing golf and softball. In addition to his mother, Alice, Jim is survived by his son, Ryan, and daughter, Stephanie; brothers, Michael (Donna) Pater, of Lower Burrell, and Robert Pater, of Brackenridge; and by his nephew and niece, Tyler and Abby Streblick. In addition to his father, Clifford, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Pater. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. Thursday until the time of service at 7 p.m. at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Robert Keplinger. Burial will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.